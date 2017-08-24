Why ChronoFlo Calendar?
We're not like the other calendar apps out there.
Here's what sets us apart
Share on the web
ChronoFlo calendars can be shared on the internet
or embedded* on your company website
Beautiful designs
Choose from one of our hand-designed themes.
Or create your own theme to perfectly match your brand
Innovative navigation
No need to tediously click between months.
Effortlessly scroll to where you want using a timeline
Rich media
Include images, videos and audio in your calendar.
Perfect for promoting your upcoming events
Feed your content
Populate your calendar with events from external feeds*
including iCal (Google Calendar), RSS and JSON.
Highly customisable
No other calendar app comes close to the
customisation and branding options we offer
Nothing to download
ChronoFlo Calendar works in your browser.
Sign up and start creating your first calendar in minutes
What can I make?
ChronoFlo Calendar is suitable for most calendar projects
Events calendar
Keep your customers informed about upcoming events
with a media rich calendar featuring images and videos
School calendar
Make sure your pupils know when their homework is due
by putting the deadlines on a calendar.
Family calendar
Share a calendar with your partner and children.
Include a person's photo on their birthday
Legal calendar
Track important events in a legal case
by logging them on a calendar
Project calendar
Mark project deadlines and milestones on a
calendar and share with your team
